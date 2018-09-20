Hike, some Great Big Sea among highlights of Julie Payette's first official N.L. visit

Canada's Governor General got a warm — but wet — welcome to Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday, with a large crowd on hand during her first official visit to the province.

Julie Payette was greeted with a 21-gun salute in front of Confederation Building in St. John's and received full military honours as a band played O Canada followed by hits from Great Big Sea — a band whose album Payette brought into space on one of her flights.

Payette's schedule is jam-packed while she is here in the province and highlights include receiving the honorary title of Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard and presenting a portrait that is on loan from Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

"This was in the ballroom at Rideau Hall, which is the most important room for Rideau Hall. This is where we welcome foreign visitors, it's where we swear in cabinet," Payette said at a ceremony at Government House about the 10-foot-tall Diamond Jubilee Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II that will be on loan for six months.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette says this portrait will be displayed across country, 'starting of course with the best province.' (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Payette said the striking portrait was slated to go into storage during the renovations at Rideau Hall, but she had another idea.

"Instead of taking down Her Majesty, we decided to see if we could send her on a cross-Canada tour ... starting of course with the most important province," Payette said with a grin.

Space and sea

It should come as no surprise that a former astronaut who worked as a system engineer with IBM and scuba dives would be interested in Memorial University's Fisheries and Marine Institute.

Payette's experience will come in handy as she tries out the new Hibernia Offshore operations simulator. She'll also witness youth from Eastern Edge Robotics test their remotely operated vehicles at the Centre for Sustainable Aquatic Resources.

Government House, is just one of several stops for Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, seen here with Newfoundland and Labrador's Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote and Premier Dwight Ball. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Before a public concert and official reception Thursday evening, Payette will brave the elements and hike Signal Hill.

Members of the public are invited to join and Payette plans to use the opportunity to promote her new initiative, GGActive, which aims to promote healthy lifestyles and fitness to Canadians.

The big land

After a full day of events around the St. John's area, Payette will head to Labrador for the second of her two-day visit.

Her agenda includes visiting the 5 Wing Goose Bay military base and flying onboard a CH-146 Griffon helicopter.

Payette will also attend another hike along the Birch Island Boardwalk with the Mayor of Happy Valley-Goose Bay as well as youth and volunteers.

The visit will wrap up in North West River at the Labrador Interpretation Centre where the Governor General will learn about Labrador's Indigenous history with the mayor.