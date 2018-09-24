People and pageantry: Gov. Gen. Julie Payette's visit to N.L.

Governor General Julie Payette was in Newfoundland and Labrador for a whirlwind visit last week.

It was all part of a two-day trip to the province, with Her Excellency visiting St. John's on Thursday and central Labrador on Friday.

Here's a look back at some of the official photos of who she met and what she saw on visit, along with a video she posted of her visit to Signal Hill.

Governor General Julie Payette meets students on the steps of Confederation Building as part of her visit to the province on Thursday. (Rideau Hall)

Her Excellency gets a demonstration at the flume tank at Memorial University's Marine Institute on Ridge Road. (Rideau Hall)

The Governor General got to take the controls of a ship simulator during her visit to the Marine Institute. (Rideau Hall)

Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote, Gov. Gen. Julie Payette and Premier Dwight Ball admire the Diamond Jubliee portrait of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Rideau Hall says the painting will be on display at Government House in St. John’s until March 2019. (Rideau Hall)

Payette, who is also Canada's commander-in-chief, conducts a ceremonial review of officers with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary on Thursday. (Rideau Hall)

Payette and dozens of members of the public also enjoyed a hike up iconic Signal Hill, where the first transatlantic radio transmission was received by Italian inventor Guglielmo Marconi in 1901.

The last few photos are from her trip to Labrador on Friday and included a hike along the Birch Island Boardwalk and a visit to the Labrador Interpretation Centre.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette heads out on hike along the Birch Island Boardwalk in Happy-Valley Goose Bay on Friday. (Rideau Hall)

Her Excellency speaks to her fellow hikers during a stop along the Birch Island Boardwalk in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Rideau Hall)

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette meets with Indigenous elders at the Labrador Interpretation Centre in North West River Friday afternoon. (Rideau Hall)

Two young Inuk women perform traditional Inuit drumming for the Governor General at the Labrador Interpretation Centre in North West River. (Rideau Hall)

