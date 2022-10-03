NAPE ratifies new collective agreements for public sector workers

The Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees, which represents nearly 20,000 public sector employees, has ratified new collective agreements with the provincial government. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's largest union has ratified new collective agreements with the provincial government

The Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees, or NAPE, has voted 72 per cent in favour of the new agreements, the union announced Monday. The new contracts include an annual wage increase for more than 19,000 public sector employees for the next four years.

The provincial government announced Monday that 13 bargaining groups represented by NAPE voted to ratify the new collective agreements, accounting for 97 per cent of the 20,000 public service employees represented by the union. Five more bargaining units that negotiate with Memorial University also accepted new agreements.

Three groups voted against the agreements: air service workers, marine services groups and correctional officers.

The agreements include a two per cent wage increase every year for the next four years, increases to meal allowances, health insurance for temporary employees, a one-time employee recognition bonus of $2,000 and the ability to substitute statutory holiday days for people who may observe a non-Christian faith-based holiday.

Additionally, maternity, adoption and paternal leave without pay will be increased to 78 weeks from 52 weeks.

The agreements also introduce paid family violence leave and "substantial language improvements" connected to gender-neutral language and sick notes, among other areas, according to NAPE.

There were no changes related to pensions or other retirement benefits.

According to a press release from the provincial government, the new collective agreements also include a review of policies for working from home within the provincial government and its other entities, including provincial health authorities.