These 3 people will review N.L.'s minimum wage, now the 2nd lowest in Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador's minimum wage will be reviewed by a restaurant owner, a federal government employee, and a director of the provincial Liberal Party's executive board.

The provincial government on Wednesday announced appointments to a committee that will review the wage — $11.40 an hour, which just slipped a notch to become the second-lowest rate in Canada — and its adjustment process.

The committee, which will report to Advanced Education, Skills and Labour Minister Christopher Mitchelmore later this fall, is made up of former Conception Bay South mayor Stephen Tessier, businesswoman Brenda O'Reilly and Allison Doyle.

Tessier, a regional director of the provincial Liberal Party executive board and founding partner of WaterWerks Communications, will serve as the chairperson.

Doyle, who has also worked for the Canada Employment and Immigration Union and Public Service Alliance of Canada, will sit as the employee representative.

O'Reilly, who owns five restaurants in St. John's and has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality and food service industry, will be the employer representative.

Under provincial legislation, the minimum wage must be reviewed every two years. The most recent change came into effect on Apr.1, 2018, meaning the next review has to happen before Apr. 1, 2020.

Last year, the provincial government increased the minimum wage based on changes to the National Consumer Price Index, which tracks price changes in common consumer products, such as food, across Canada.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador