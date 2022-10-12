International students welcome lifting of cap on work hours with cautious optimism

Syed Saif Sayeedi is an environmental science student at Memorial University's Grenfell Campus and the academic vice-president of Grenfell Campus's students' union. He moved to Corner Brook from the Philippines just over a year ago. (Submitted by Syed Saif Sayeedi)

Syed Saif Sayeedi says some international students at Memorial University's Grenfell Campus have approached him to share their concerns and frustrations about paying for higher costs of living and tuition.

So when the federal government announced it will allow international students to work unlimited hours, Sayeedi says the change was met with optimism — albeit cautiously.

"I've seen nothing but distress from [new students]," said Sayeedi, who's the Grenfell Campus student union's vice-president of academics.

"I believe this [change] has brought some kind of relief to them."

The Liberal government announced last week that it's lifting the limit on the number of hours international students are allowed to work off campus each week.

WATCH | International students permitted to work more than 20 hours a week:

Canada to temporarily lift work restrictions for international students Duration 1:42 Minister of Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Sean Fraser announced authorized international students will be permitted to work more than 20 hours a week.

International students who were authorized to work off campus under the terms of their study permits were previously limited to 20 hours of paid work outside their studies for each week class was in session.

The pilot project, which will run from Nov. 15 until Dec. 31, 2023, is part of an effort to address Canada's labour shortage, said Immigration Minister Sean Fraser during last week's announcement.

Although many students are happy about the change, Sayeedi says he's concerned that taking on extra work shifts will mean some students will sacrifice their social lives and well-being.

"The general reaction from some people I know is, 'I understand this means more hours for me to work, but I don't have any more hours in me to give.'"

Not a win, but a welcome change

Third-year business student Jawad Chowdhury says the decision is a welcome change for those who struggle to afford tuition and other necessities but doesn't go far enough to address many of the challenges international students face.

For one, he said, he's disappointed the decision is a temporary move aimed to address labour shortages.

Jawad Chowdhury, a MUN business student and the student union's executive director of advocacy, moved to Newfoundland from Bangladesh four years ago. (Submitted by Jawad Chowdhury)

"We cannot just use international students as labour pawns whenever we need them," said Chowdhury, who is also the executive director of advocacy for Memorial University's students' union.

"This is a right. Students should be able to work full time as they need."

Chowdhury and Sayeedi say they want the temporary measure to be made permanent, as all students deserve the right to choose their work hours and have equitable employment opportunities. However, they say more can be done to address the complex school-work-life balance many students struggle with.

Natasha Clark, an international student advisor at Memorial University, says students are, for the most part, happy about the government's decision, as it will help some relieve their financial stress and anxiety.

She says it's also an important move to help international students get their foot in the door and build their resumés.

Natasha Clark is an international student advisor at Memorial University and a regulated Canadian immigration consultant. (Submitted by Natasha Clark)

"The big benefit to students … is also just to be able to enter the labour market, [especially] for any students who are looking to become permanent residents of Canada," said Clark, who is also a regulated Canadian immigration consultant.

"Gaining that work experience and making them more employable so when they graduate, they can get those jobs."

Clark says she is only cautiously optimistic about the change to the work hour limit, as she hopes international students will be able to maintain and prioritize a healthy balance between their work and academic lives.

For Sayeedi, the change also comes with skepticism.

"It's like the phrase, 'something is better than nothing,'" he said. "But I don't think it's a significant contribution to the overall well-being of new international students."

