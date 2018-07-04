Government House yoga draws a crowd, including Judy Foote

About 150 people, including the province's lieutenant-governor, turned out for a free lunchtime yoga session on the grounds of Government House in St. John's Wednesday.

The opportunity to do downward dogs and warrior poses on the lawn of the viceregal residence was too good to pass up for many, including her honour, Judy Foote.

"We are delighted with the turnout," Foote said, telling the crowd that another free class — in tai chi — is being added for Tuesdays.

"We've decided to do activities here in this pristine environment. We have 22 acres of land so we can accommodate a lot more."

What a first great session of Yoga at Government House! Happy to have <a href="https://twitter.com/judy_foote?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@judy_foote</a> join us. See you next week: Wednesdays 12:15pm. And remember: it’s FREE! <a href="https://t.co/IoJf1kYTtx">pic.twitter.com/IoJf1kYTtx</a> —@MelCaines

For many of the participants, it was their first time doing outdoor yoga, although many said they make time to relax and look after themselves.

One man described his "hour of power, where I just breathe, meditate, and try not to think."

The yoga sessions will be held Wednesdays for eight more weeks throughout the summer. Similiar mass yoga events are held in Ottawa outside the Parliament Buildings from May through August.

