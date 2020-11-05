Government hopes to unlock some pensions before Christmas as minister avoids specifics
Idea brought forward in July as COVID-19 relief
The Newfoundland and Labrador government hopes to unlock select public sector pensions before Christmas to help those in need, but the minister responsible for Service NL says government can't commit to a date for now.
Sarah Stoodley said Wednesday the provincial government has been expediting a review of consultations on the plan, which ended in late September.
"We're hoping to have recommendations to go with the internal processes in the next few weeks," she told reporters Wednesday.
The changes would apply only to people with locked-in pensions, known as LIRA, for "locked-in retirement accounts." People who have an active pension will not be able to apply to have their pensions unlocked. Members of the public service pension fund or teachers pension fund will not be able to unlock their pensions either.
According to the provincial government, the RNC and firefighters' pension plan, judges' pension plan, MHAs' pension plan, and the provincial Money Purchase Pension Plan would be subject to changes as a result of legislation.
The idea to consider unlocking pensions to support the public was brought forward in July as COVID-19 relief by then finance minister Tom Osborne.
Stoodley did not give specifics on any restrictions or what percentage of a person's pension would be available to them, but did say the provincial government is looking at how other jurisdictions have handled the issue. She said some jurisdictions have allowed up to 25 per cent for a person in financial hardship.
"There's a lot of strong arguments for and against, but we have looked at what other jurisdictions do," she said. "Hopefully it's something that can come to the House before Christmas."
The current sitting of the House of Assembly is expected to conclude Thursday, but Stoodley said she has received assurance from House leader Steve Crocker the House would reopen if legislation were ready before Christmas and arrangements are being made between parties to expedite the process.
Ferryland MHA and PC Service NL critic Loyola O'Driscoll said he has been calling on the government to unlock pensions since the COVID-19 pandemic began, as the changing times have put stress on families in the province.
"People really need their money. It's coming that time of the year that they need to get their money," O'Driscoll said.
"They work for 25 years some of these people, and they've got pensions tied up. What good is it if everything is gone? They need to have this money to be able to pay their mortgages and pay their cars."
O'Driscoll said he and others are working to get a confirmed date for the legislation from government, as there are other factors that would affect when money is handed out even if legislation passes quickly. For example, pension administrators would likely have to enact new processes to enable someone to unlock their pension.
"They said they'll look at it in December, so we're hoping that's going to happen."
Pensioners association against the move
Sharron Callahan, past president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Public Sector Pensioners' Association, said the organization is against the move and wants to know where the pressure to unlock pensions is coming from.
"We believe that unlocking pensions is not a solution to dealing with people's difficulties during times of hardship," she said. "Pensions are deferred income for your retirement years, and the funds that are there for those particular plans should remain there until needed into retirement."
Callahan said there are factors that could play into unlocking pensions that could have a heavy impact on people's futures, by reducing the amount of money people will get in retirement even as life expectancy goes up.
"People find at the end of the day that they are living much longer, and their money has run out," she said. "When we get calls from people who are telling us can they come back into the pension plan, very sadly we have to say no."
Callahan called on the provincial government to be more transparent in its planning, and said the association has made a submission to the government on the matter but has not been able to sit down with officials to discuss it.
Corrections
- A previous version of this story identified the government House leader as Scott Reid. In fact, it is Steve Crocker.Nov 05, 2020 12:51 PM NT
With files from Ted Dillon and Heather Gillis
