Government changing regulations under Aquaculture Act after salmon die-off

The Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Fisheries and Land Resources is making a change to regulations under the Aquaculture Act to force aquaculture companies to disclose information to the public when a major mortality incident occurs, according to a statement from provincial Minister Gerry Byrne.

"When Northern Harvest Sea Farms first reported the mass mortality event to the department and other stakeholders on Sept. 3, the department pressed the company to disclose the event publicly," Byrne said in his statement.

The result of which is why the department will be changing regulations, though specifics are unclear as of now.

What is known is that the provincial government is reviewing and has implemented new policies and procedures, including strict regulations to, "compel companies to disclose disease and mortality events in a timely manner," according to Byrne's statement.

Byrne said a third-party reviewer will be looking into the recent salmon die-off at a Fortune Bay salmon farming operation which was called for by opposition political parties.

"The review will be conducted by Memorial University of Newfoundland's Marine Institute, which is autonomous and operates at arms-length from government, a status enshrined and guaranteed under the Memorial University Act," Byrne said.

