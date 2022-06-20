Brandon Chafe, 20, charged after alleged shooting in the Goulds
RNC asking for witnesses, camera footage around 7:50 p.m. near Doyle's Road
Police say a man in his 20s in hospital with serious injuries and another man is in custody after an alleged shooting in the Goulds area of St. John's Sunday evening.
Brandon Chafe, 21, appeared in St. John's provincial court Monday morning, just weeks after being released on bail for firearms trafficking.
Chafe is facing 10 charges related to an incident on Sunday night, including aggravated assault, several firearms offences and breach of a release order.
"Yes," Chafe responded when Judge Lois Skanes asked if he understood the charges against him.
Chafe, who has no criminal record, was arrested on May 29 for firearms trafficking. That offence is related to a string of violent crimes in the St. John's area in early May.
Chafe is scheduled to next appear in court on July 4 through video call.
Chafe is ordered to have no contact with the victim.
RNC looking for witnesses, video
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary say they were called to a fight near the Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive just before 8 p.m. NT.
Police say a man was being taken to hospital with serious injuries when they arrived at the crime scene.
Shortly before 9 p.m. the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary tweeted that officers had responded to a weapons offence near Doyle's Road and Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive and were tracking potential suspects in the Goulds area, including along Back Line.
At 9:17 p.m. the RNC sent another tweet, asking Goulds-area residents to remain inside their homes while officers carried out their search with patrol services, the K-9 unit and the criminal investigation division.
At 11:11 p.m. the RNC said on Twitter that one male was taken into custody related to the investigation. The force also said the search for additional potential suspects expanded south of Main Road in the Goulds, which runs the length of the community.
Investigators are seeking any witnesses or video in the area of Doyle’s Road around the time of the incident, which was at approximately 7:50 pm. Please contact the RNC if you have information to assist, or make an anonymous report at <a href="https://twitter.com/NLCrimeStoppers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NLCrimeStoppers</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> 2/2—@RNC_PoliceNL
The RNC said investigators are looking for witnesses or video in the area of Doyle's Road from around 7:50 p.m. which, according to the police force, is around the time the incident occurred.
Anyone with information can contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.
