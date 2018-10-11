Skip to Main Content
Man found dead outside Goulds home, RNC investigating

Police were called to Donovan's Road just before 7 a.m.

Chief Medical Examiner, police working to determine cause and circumstances of death

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary cars and a hearse outside the scene near a home on Donovan's Road in Goulds, where a man was found dead Thursday morning. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The Major Crime Unit is investigating the sudden death of a man found outside a home in the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's Thursday morning.

Officers were called to a residence on Donovan's Road just before 7 a.m. 

"A man had been located deceased in an outdoor area near a residence. At this time it's still very much under investigation by our Major Crime Unit," RNC spokesperson Geoff Higdon said.  

Higdon told members of the media that the man has been identified and that his next of kin have been notified.

"We haven't determined whether or not this is suspicious in nature or an accident or otherwise," said Higdon.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and the Chief Medical Examiner are working to determine the man's cause of death, as well as the circumstances around his death.

