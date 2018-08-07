Dashcam footage sought in Goulds crash that sent person to hospital

Police are looking for the public's help after a 21-year-old man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle in the Goulds area of St. John's Monday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's accident investigators and forensic identification services were called to a crash on Main Road, near the Hayloft Lounge.

The Goulds Volunteer Fire Department and paramedics from Eastern Health also responded.

A passenger in the grey, four-door Honda Civic was seriously injured, the RNC said in a statement Tuesday, and remains in hospital.

There were four men in the vehicle at the time.

Police are asking for anyone with CCTV footage or dash cam video between the hours of 3 and 3:30 a.m. in the area of the Southern Shore Highway and he Hayloft Lounge to check their footage.

Anyone with information can call the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

