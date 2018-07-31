Beer, cash stolen from 2 businesses in Goulds area of St. John's

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to two reports of robberies Monday night. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

Police responded to reports of robberies at two businesses in the Goulds area of St. John's Monday night.

Around 10:00 the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to an armed robbery at The Hayloft Lounge, after two males allegedly entered wearing hoodies and had their faces covered.

RNC said they demanded cash and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no injuries.

Less than an hour later at 10:52, police responded to a call from Cos's Corner Irving gas station at 358 Main Road.

It was reported that a man entered the building wearing a black under armour ball cap with a grey peak, dark blue sweatshirt and a pair of fluorescent yellow work gloves.

Police said he fled on foot with a small amount of beer.

The RNC said the robberies may be connected, but both matters are still under investigation.

