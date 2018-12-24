The Goulds is lit thanks to a Christmas light display that draws a crowd

If you drive down Main Road in the Goulds part of St. John's you won't — can't — miss Doug O'Reilly's house.

His entire home is covered with a festive glow thanks to a light display that would bring a smile to even Clark Griswold's face.

"It's something we have always done over the years," O'Reilly said. "My mother always loved Christmas lights, so I stayed at it and I keep adding on."

There's lights on the fences, the trees, his house and even a giant festive greeting on his roof.

"I love my 'Noel' on the roof," O'Reilly said. "All I need is just one more person to pass it up to me."

Doug, Betty and Natasha O'Reilly pose in front of the Nativity scene with real hay. (Submitted by Perry J. Howlett)

O'Reilly is responsible for the outside, his wife Betty takes care of the interior design, and the only help he gets is from his granddaughter, Natasha.

He has no idea how many lights there are, how many decorations he uses or what the power bill is. O'Reilly is just looking to bring a little cheer to children this time of year.

"Everybody comes to see it. They like to see it," he said. "Everybody likes to see it, so we just do it to keep it going for everybody."

Doug O'Reilly gets a little help from his granddaughter Natasha. (Submitted by Perry J. Howlett)

As one might imagine, it takes a lot of work each year to fill your yard with lights, blow up Santas and put out a Nativity Scene with real hay.

"I usually start in November and I have to have it finished by the 13th of December, because that's when I put them all on," O'Reilly said.

There is no significant to the Dec. 13 date; it's just the one he has used to launch his display for more than 40 years. It's a Goulds Christmas tradition he will keep going until, he joked, he is in the ground.