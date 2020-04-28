More than 50 people interviewed in Goulds homicide investigation

Brandon Leftault, seen in this photograph from 2016, died from a stabbing in a St. John's subdivision. (Facebook)

The mother of a young man who was killed in the Goulds area of St. John's earlier this month says he was a creative, intelligent person who is deeply missed by his family.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says its major crimes team has interviewed more than 50 people in relation to the death of Brandon Leftault, 20.

Const. James Cadigan said officers have received closed circuit video from the neighbourhood where Leftault was fatally stabbed, and that the case remains active.

The RNC were called to the Sunset Street area around 10:40 p.m. on April 2, after receiving a report of a stabbing. On arrival, responding officers found Leftault near a home on Sunset Street.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time after arriving for treatment.

Late on Thursday, April 2, a young man was found seriously injured on Sunset Street in Goulds. He later died. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

"He was a fierce friend, he would do anything for a friend," wrote his mother, Diane Leftault, to CBC News.

"He was so very creative when he was younger, he was always inventing things, and then he would build most of them. He was very intelligent but never thought so. Most importantly he was loved so much by his mother."

The RNC later said the homicide does not appear to be random, and as such, there isn't a risk to public safety.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Police have not said whether investigtors have a suspect or suspects in mind

Lefault is the third young man to be killed in St. John's since last September. Joseph Hapgood, 23, was killed on Bond Street in St. John's, in November. Two months earlier, Cyrus Clarke, 27, died four days after being stabbed in the area of Livingstone and Carter's Hill.

No one has been charged in connection to either of these cases.

Read more by CBC Newfoundland and Labrador