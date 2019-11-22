Goulds fire department to transition from volunteer to full-time station

The fire station in the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's will become a full-time department in the next three to four years, the city announced Friday.

For more than four decades, the station has been a volunteer service.

"This decision was not made lightly. The Goulds volunteers have worked very hard and dedicated much of their time over the last 43 years," said St. John's Regional Fire Department Chief Sherry Colford in a news release.

Before the department can move to a full-time operation, a number of things need to happen, including coming up with the land and funding; design and construction of the new station; and recruitment for full-time firefighter positions.

"While we feel that Goulds volunteers could continue to provide a positive level of service for the area, and will continue to do so for the next three or four years, we also believe that the time has come to begin providing a full-time service to the entire region," Coun. Wally Collins said in the statement.

The Goulds has been expanding its area in the greater St. John's region in recent years, with councillors saying for the last three years that an bigger fire department is needed in the neighbourhood.

During the next three to four years while the transition is made, the St. John's department will remain a composite department, with Goulds volunteers continuing to provide service during evenings and weekends.

