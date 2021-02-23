Livestock die in overnight dairy farm fire in Goulds
At least 70 cattle died in the fire, says fire platoon chief
A large fire at a dairy farm in the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's killed at least 70 cows and destroyed a barn Monday night.
Emergency crews — including firefighters from two St. John's Regional Fire Department stations, and the Goulds Volunteer Fire Department — were called by a passerby who noticed the fire at Woodland Dairy on Back Line Road just before 9 p.m.
According to Platoon Chief Ken Dinn, when crews arrived the whole barn was burning.
More than 20 firefighters and volunteers worked for hours to get the fire under control, which happened around midnight.
"When we arrived, it was fully engulfed in flame," Dinn said Tuesday. "The whole back section, right up through most of the midsection."
Terrible fire at a dairy farm in the Goulds. I didn’t take this picture, it was sent to me. <a href="https://t.co/ZuBRCJq5H7">pic.twitter.com/ZuBRCJq5H7</a>—@kaddle
Dinn said the owner of the farm indicated at least 70 cows were lost in the fire, but that number could be as high as 100. He estimates around 20-25 cattle were saved.
Six firefighters were still at the farm early Tuesday morning, working to extinguish the fire completely.
"The building is completely lost," said Dinn. "Once it collapses on itself, it's difficult to get the remainder of the fire out. So we have crews in there now trying to extinguish the last little bits of smoulder and stuff that's underneath the roof, which has collapsed down."
By mid-morning, heavy machinery and a car were blocking access and the view of the building. Everyone at the scene declined to comment.
Dinn says no people were injured, and the RNC's Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the fire.
