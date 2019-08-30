Pickup crashes into Goulds home after hitting 3 parked vehicles

Police say they expect to lay charges after the driver of a pickup truck crashed into three parked vehicles and then a house in the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's Thursday night.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to the area around 9:30 p.m.

The pickup truck, towing a work trailer, was being driven by a 20-year-old man.

No one was injured in the collision, the RNC said, but "damage was extensive" to the parked vehicles and the home the truck crashed into.

Police are still investigating.

