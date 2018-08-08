Man, 20, charged with impaired driving causing harm in Goulds crash

A 20-year-old St. John's man was charged Wednesday with impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and breaches of court orders, after a serious accident in the Goulds neighbourhood.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, along with Goulds volunteer firefighters and Eastern Health paramedics, responded to the collision at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, on Main Road near the Hayloft Lounge.

One of the people in the vehicle was seriously injured in the accident.

The driver was held after his arrest to appear in provincial court and police said the investigation continues.

