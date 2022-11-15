7 international MUN students displaced after house fire in St. John's

The St. John's Regional Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday morning that displaced seven people. (Katie Breen/CBC)

A house fire on Gosling Street in St. John's has left seven international students at Memorial University homeless Tuesday.

The fire was reported at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Canadian Red Cross, which is helping the students with emergency services.

The humanitarian organization says the St. John's Regional Fire Department was able to put out the fire a short time later.

Three of the students were living in the basement apartment, the release said, which took most of the damage. The other four students were living upstairs, which saw smoke damage.

No serious injuries were reported, but two people were treated by first responders for smoke inhalation.