Self-taught St. John's game developer's newest creation takes flight

Gordon Little is an IT guy during the day but when his kids are asleep he sets aside a little time to create non-violent, family-friendly video games.

On May 26 the St. John's man's independent gaming company, Gord Games, released its second, fully commercial video game, Ayre — named for the main character, who flies around on a dragon.

"There are enough violent games out there, so I just like doing something different," Little told CBC News on Saturday.

"I want to make games that my kids can play."

In 2014 his first commercial work, Spell Casting, came out for personal computer play before becoming available on Nintendo's Switch gaming console last summer — a dream come true for the avid gamer and part-time developer.

"It was a massive lifetime accomplishment for myself. If kid me could have seen adult me getting a game I made on a Nintendo console he would have fainted," Little said.

Little says the game is full of objectives to complete. (Gordon Little/Gord Games)

But time is a precious commodity between work and family.

Little and his wife have three girls — a nine-year-old and seven-year-old twins — which doesn't leave him much time for creating games.

"There is maybe an hour or two in the evening that I can do stuff," he said. "I do everything myself. I do the the actual coding, I did the 3D modelling, the animation and the art."

Ayre is the St. John's man's second commercial release. (Submitted by Gordon Little)

The only thing he doesn't create is the music. That's done by Minneapolis-based Ben Burns, a musician he met on Twitter.

It took Little about three years to create the game, with a six-month delay after a motorcycle accident left him couchbound and unable to work on it.

The game centres around a young woman named Ayre and her dragon, who happens to be the last one alive.

"Your dragon doesn't shoot fire or anything. It is not that kind of dragon," said Little. "You can just stand next to him and pet him if you want. If you fall off your dragon or jump off he'll catch you before he gets to the ground."

The game allows you to fly around, collect things and compete in ring races. players can learn the story of the land Ayre and the dragon are in.

Little doesn't consider himself a professional; he taught himself how to use Unity, a game-creating program, and learned how to do 3D modelling by watching YouTube videos.

He's also happy to pass that knowledge along.

One of the things Little showed an online class was how to make Ayre 'dab.' (Submitted by Gordon Little)

At a friend's request, he recently hosted an online tutorial for some young boys and girls who are interested in gaming.

"I really enjoyed it," he said. "The idea of being unable to share a bit of it back to the next generation coming up was was actually really cool."

With Little's latest creation just released he's not going to hop on his dragon and fly off into the sunset — he's already thinking about what kind of game to make next.