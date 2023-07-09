'A last trip home:' Celebration of life for Gordon Pinsent held in St. John's

Mark Critch was the emcee of Gordon Pinsent's celebration of life. He called the actor a mentor and a friend. (Sarah Antle/CBC)

A memorial celebration was held at The Rooms in St. John's on Sunday for Gordon Pinsent, six months after the legendary Newfoundland actor's death.

Pinsent died in February at the age of 92.

Sunday's celebration was a full house, including guest speakers and some of Pinsent's close friends.

Mark Critch, emcee of the service and Pinsent's friend, described the event as returning home for the proud Newfoundlander.

"Newfoundland and Labrador held a big place in his heart. In fact, it was mostly his heart. And so we're continuing this walk — a last trip home, basically — here in St. John's with a room full of wonderful people," Critch said.

The service also included Rick Mercer, Mary Walsh and a performance by The Once.

Pinsent was often viewed as one of the greats in Newfoundland and Labrador, a huge figure in the arts community in the province and around the world.

Critch said he remembers sitting in front of the television when he was a kid and seeing Pinsent on screen for the first time.

"And Dad whipped around his chair. He said, 'you see that man there? He played the American president in an American movie. Doesn't get any bigger than that.'"

"He was the person who put the flag on the moon for performers and entertainers and said that we can tell our own stories, we can use our own accents, we can set film and TV shows here in Newfoundland and Labrador. And so the rest of us, we've all followed in his footsteps."

'Are there snacks?'

But personally, Critch said that his friend will be remembered a little differently.

"To me, he was Porky Pinsent, which was his childhood nickname because he'd eat anything that wasn't nailed down," he said.

"He was a mentor and a friend. We'd have long talks on Sundays on the phone. Whenever I was in Toronto, I'd go see him. And yeah, I mean the province mourns Gordon Pinsent, but I feel the loss of Porky Pinsent every single day.… You didn't have a bigger fan or person in your corner than Gordon."

Critch said if he were there, Pinsent would have said "'are there snacks?' And he would have been delighted."

