A young hunter's story: Reducing the age limit has been a blessing for youths across N.L.

A very proud Carter Vinnicombe, right, is pictured with his cousin/guide, P.J. Pelley, and Carter’s first big game animal. (Submitted by Gord Follett)

Carter Vinnicombe had been joining his grandfather Tony, grandmother Margie and others on their annual family moose hunt since he was six or seven years old.

It was also around that period of his life when he became a regular onlooker with Pop and some of his buddies, including yours truly at times, during rabbit hunting trips. Duck hunts close to home became another fascination of this kid, long before reaching his teen years.

"He lives for it," Tony once told me. "He can't get enough of it."

Nan laughs as she recalls a Saturday morning in October a few years back when they couldn't go moose hunting because Pop's brother Gary was the licence holder and he was working that particular day.

"Everybody else is out moose hunting this morning," Margie remembers a disappointed Carter saying to her and Pop, "And where are we? We're sitting home here doing nothing!"

He continued to follow and learn from Pop over the next four or five years and it was obvious this Shea Heights boy dearly loved the outdoors, hunting in particular. But could he wait until he was 16 to carry and fire his own gun? Four years is a long time for a kid to wait, particularly when there are so many other distractions these days such as computer games to capture his interest.

Another successful moose hunting experience for Carter, with grandfather Tony, left, and great-uncle Gary. (Submitted by Gord Follett)

Could he wait through this critical period of a boy's life, or would he lose interest by the time he was 14 or 15, as have thousands of young Newfoundlanders and Labradorians over the years while waiting for the provincial government to reduce the age limit?

Carter Vinnicombe is no slouch at wing shooting, either. (Submitted by Gord Follett)

Although one could never know for certain, Tony remained optimistic that his grandson would maintain interest in hunting until he was of legal age, even though it was frustrating for both of them that up to this point that Carter could only watch.

Then in 2017 came the long-awaited news from the provincial government, through then Fisheries and Land Resources Minister Gerry Byrne, that the minimum age to shoot small game was being lowered from 16 to 12, and the age to hunt big game had been dropped from 18 to 16.

The timing could not have been better for Carter, as he had successfully completed his firearms safety/hunter education courses as a 12-year-old in May 2017 and could legally hunt small game that fall.

"A lot of kids, parents and grandparents around the province were thrilled with that news," Tony recalls. "It was about time."

This is where I interject briefly with my own thoughts on youth hunting and why, as former editor of the Newfoundland Sportsman magazine, I wrote so many editorials and articles over the years pressing for an age reduction. Many people were against it, but my basic theory was that when kids are taught and practise safety in the woods, it becomes a hell of a lot more enjoyable than some of the situations they could face closer to home these days, not to mention the endless physical and mental rewards.

Out with Pop for a day of rabbit hunting. (Submitted by Gord Follett)

Back to Carter…

On his "own" first big game hunt in mid-September of this year, Carter's 25-year-old cousin, P.J. Pelley of Port Blandford, who had the hunting tradition passed on by his own father, Paul, acted as his guide and put him within 50 yards of a stag caribou on opening morning. Carter raised the .308-caliber rifle, which was handed down from his late grandfather on his mom's side, Bob McLean.

"At first we just saw the rack above some bushes way down the marsh, so we walked about 200 yards across the marsh [to get within range]," he recalls. "My heart was pounding. Pounding! Then when I raised the gun, the scope was fogged up. Oh man! We wiped it off and P.J. helped calm me down to get steady, then I lined him up and fired."

The animal managed to travel about 50 yards behind a small clump of trees before dropping. And just like that, 16-year-old Carter became a bona fide big game hunter. He had every reason to be proud.

Make no mistake: he enjoys all things outdoors — including fishing for trout, salmon and cod, but this time of year it's all about hunting.

Carter is just one of hundreds, if not thousands of kids — so far — who have benefitted from government's age limit reduction. Those of us who have have experienced what hunting and the outdoors in general has to offer should continue to encourage more youth participation — for their sake.

