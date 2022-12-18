The birdman of Green's Harbour, and his goose friend Gord Downy
'We hatched him from a fertilized egg,' says Neil Simmons. 'He’s my precious boy.'
The feathered residents of Green's Harbour have their own bearded man in red bringing gifts for the holidays.
And all year round.
Musician Neil Simmons has taken up the tradition of feeding the local flock of ducks and geese, a time-honoured custom passed to him by his father and uncle, who have been feeding the birds for 13 years.
"He actually asked me," says Simmons. "He's 96, he says he's starting to feel like he's slowing down a bit now."
Simmons welcomes a mix of stray geese and ducks to his home each day. "They're domestic geese that were left feral. They've been on their own now for a couple of years," he says.
"I had to name them all," says Simmons. "You got Emma, Mabel. Buttercup got the white mask behind her eyes. And Blondie, she sort of named herself ... this is Tuxedo Jones coming out there, he's a straggler."
"That's Gord Downy," he adds, cradling a plump and particularly friendly goose. "We hatched him from a fertilized egg. He's my precious boy."
Born ready for you
Gord Downy has lived with Simmons since he was hatched, and has earned a special place in his heart.
"I love him … a duck's instinct is to run. Mom's a little small bird, she's not going to fight for you. So if you hear a noise, run! Hide under the bed. A goose's instinct? Mom's a big bird, mom's going to fight for you. So the instinct is, get between the two feet."
"So as soon as he hatched, he ran to you. He didn't run away from you, you know what I mean? He wanted to be under your two feet."
"There's a few ducks that are now living all year around like they never did before, I don't know if it's people change or climate change or what the change is … but I usually gets about 30 ducks. There's seven hens, bless their hearts, that are full time residents and the seven geese come up twice a day."
Thought of leaving it behind
Simmons worked for 30 years for the Iron Ore Company of Canada in the mines in Labrador before moving home to his father's house in Green's Harbour on the Avalon Peninsula in Newfoundland.
''I'm the sixth-generation Simmons living on this piece of land," says Simmons. "Pop's house was there … and the way it played out, I ended up with it. It's a blessing.
"Between coming home and giving palliative care to my dad and COVID and the rest … when [I was] at 30 years, I was like, why wouldn't I be in Green's Harbour?"
His music at work
Simmons says he feeds the birds from "gigging around" the region as a musician.
"I'm not that great with money, like I'm not a money guy. So what I got squared away in my head is anything that goes in the tip jar, that's what I buy the sacks of feed out of. So as long as I keep on gigging, you know?"
As for the obvious question, yes, he plays plenty of Tragically Hip for Gord Downy, often practicing right in front of the window, with the birds watching him.
"It's a different way of life. It's got its own pace, it's got its own little vibe. People are friendly here. It's just a different way of life."
with files from Weekend AM and Gavin Simms
