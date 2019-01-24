Border Services vague on why passengers stranded in Goose Bay were kept on plane

Nearly five days after 250 passengers were kept on a plane for 16 hours on a Labrador runway, the Canada Border Services Agency still isn't saying why they weren't allowed to disembark.

Late Saturday night, United Airlines Flight 179 from Newark, N.J., to Hong Kong was diverted to Goose Bay Airport because of a medical emergency.

Medical personnel met the plane and took the passenger to hospital, while the remaining passengers were kept on board, and told the airport didn't have customs capacity to handle so many passengers.

With the plane unable to take off due to a malfunctioning door, the airline brought in another plane that took the passengers back to Newark, leaving around 2 p.m. the next day.

The agency declined CBC's request for an interview, and provided an emailed response instead Tuesday afternoon, saying the Goose Bay airport is designated "an authorized AOE/15," which allows for the clearance and refueling of scheduled air traffic "not exceeding 15 passengers and crew."

Decision rests with the pilot: CBSA

CBC asked the agency Tuesday afternoon whether that means Goose Bay Airport doesn't have the capacity to handle unscheduled flights with more than 15 people aboard, and if so, what has changed since nearly 200 people aboard a diverted United Airlines flight in June 2015 were allowed to get off.

For that incident, United Airlines wound up apologizing to its passengers in that case because they were housed at CFB Goose Bay, while the flight crew were put up at a hotel.

CBSA's statement Tuesday noted its normal operating hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

"There are procedures in place in the event of a flight diversion landing outside of normal CBSA working hours," reads the statement, which also says the decision to request to deplane rests with the pilot of an aircraft.

"When a request to deplane is received, the CBSA reviews the operational and security requirements and works with the pilot to determine the best course of action."

Paramedics responded to a medical emergency on the plane that required crew to make an unplanned landing at the Goose Bay airport on Jan. 19. (Submitted by Sonjay Dutt)

CBC has also asked whether the pilot requested to deplane.

The CBSA has yet to respond.

CBC's request for a response cited a deadline of Wednesday afternoon. No response was provided. CBC then emailed the CBSA again on Thursday, and the agency said it expected to provide a response Thursday morning, but still has not yet answered the followup questions.

