Goose Bay man charged following alleged sexual offences toward youths

A 38-year-old Happy Valley-Goose Bay man has been charged after allegedly sexually targeting two youths through Snapchat. (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

A 38-year-old Happy Valley-Goose Bay man has been charged with several sexual offences involving youths.

According to police, the man allegedly targeted two youths in the community using Snapchat, and has been charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault, child luring, forcible confinement and extortion among other charges.

The man was arrested last week following an investigation by the Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP, the RCMP's internet child exploitation unit and the force's digital forensic services, according to a media release.

He was released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 29.

Police say the man could have targeted other youths in the community. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.