52-year-old man dies from injuries suffered in Labrador plane crash

A 52-year-old man from Switzerland who was aboard a single-engine plane that crashed near Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Wednesday has died, confirmed the RCMP on Friday.

The man was an occupant aboard a PA-46 Malibu with a 45-year-old woman from Switzerland. He died in hospital later that day, according to a press release issued Friday morning by the RCMP, who said the woman remains in serious condition.

The RCMP also confirmed the privately owned aircraft departed Nashua, N.H., earlier in the week. According to the FlightAware website, which tracks flight paths, the plane left Nashua on Tuesday morning and was supposed to arrive in Happy Valley-Goose Bay but diverted to Sept-Îles, Que.

The plane then left Sept-Îles Wednesday morning and was supposed to land in Happy Valley-Goose Bay at 10 a.m. to refuel before continuing to Nuuk, Greenland.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is involved in the investigation into the crash, say police, and the Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP detachment is working with the Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause.

