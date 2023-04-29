New Labrador housing facility put on hold as town seeks more information

Happy Valley-Goose Bay Mayor George Andrews says talks with the provincial government on the multipurpose housing facility and shelter have been rare. (John Gaudi/CBC )

A proposed multipurpose housing facility and shelter in Happy Valley-Goose Bay has been put on hold as the town seeks more information from the provincial Department of Housing about the project.

The mayor of Happy Valley-Goose Bay said Wednesday the town doesn't know enough about what the provincial government has planned.

"I don't know very much more than probably you know. And that's disturbing," George Andrews said Wednesday.

Last week, John Abbott — at the time the minister responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation — announced the project had been put on hold, citing local opposition. He clarified his comments on Monday, saying the government is committed to the project but wants to take more time to gauge public interest and reaction.

"We're doing further consultations in the community, and we're making sure when we pull the design together and the outline of services that it meets everybody's expectations," Abbott said Monday.

"When we go to the public again we will have a broader presentation, so that people will fully understand what it is we're attempting here. Which is really a challenging issue around housing and homelessness in the Happy Valley-Goose Bay area."

Abbott — now transportation minister, following a mini-cabinet shuffle this week — said the Housing Department has had "constant communication" with the Town of Happy-Valley Goose Bay about the project, but Andrews said that hasn't been the case.

"We've been involved in some conversations, but I can tell you that, you know, there hasn't been that direct, constant contact as was perceived or as was presented. And it caused some confusion," said Andrews.

The $30-million project was announced in November, with Crown lands set aside for construction. Residents of the community have gathered 900 signatures on a petition that calls on the government to include medical treatment offices and space for shelter beds.

Abbott said the government is working to make sure the facility has the right mix of services to help the most people possible in the region. Happy Valley-Goose Bay is struggling with a lack of services for people in the town who are homeless.

"One of the things that is missing for them is that there is nowhere for them to go during the day," he said.

"With this new facility, there will be services and supports in place for the individuals to come and get support. Have a place to meet with others. And then they, you know, don't need to be just hanging around in the streets, as it were."

John Abbott, former provincial housing minister, announced last week that a multipurpose housing facility project in Happy Valley-Goose Bay had been put on hold. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Andrews says the town council hopes to have more meetings with the province over the project. He said more public consultation on the project is needed.

At the moment, he said, the approval of zoning permits — which Abbott said could be coming in a couple of months — are a hard sell due to the lack of public knowledge.

"Will it be a difficult decision? Absolutely. And it's unfortunate, but we are in the position that we're in."