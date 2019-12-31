Taxi company hauling cars off the road at midnight on NYE in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

The lone taxi provider in Happy Valley-Goose Bay is ceasing operations as the clock strikes midnight, potentially leaving revellers in the lurch for a ride home.

People in the largest town in Labrador will have to reassess their New Year's Eve plans, after Cooney's Taxi made the announcement Monday night on Facebook. The closure doesn't appear to be just for one night.

"The taxi stand will be closed tonight at 12 a.m., Dec. 31 til further notice. I am sorry for the inconvenience and have a safe New Year's everyone," wrote Jamie Cooney.

One of Cooney's drivers said the decision was made as a protest after two drivers were denied a licence renewal.

"Jamie shut down the taxi stand last night out of solidarity with his drivers," said Eric Clowe, one of the drivers who was turned away by the town.

I was fit to drive a cab until yesterday. - Eric Clowe, taxi driver

Happy Valley-Goose Bay Mayor Wally Andersen said Cooney's drivers had to reapply for 2020 licences by Dec. 31.

Of 21 drivers, 18 were approved for licence renewals. Three were declined.

The town amended its taxi bylaws in 2014, giving the council discretion on whether or not to provide licences to applicants with criminal records.

Clowe said he was denied a licence renewal due to an impaired driving conviction 30 years ago.

Eric Clowe says the town council should have given him time to apply for a pardon for a 30-year-old DUI which he says has cost him his job as a taxi driver. (CBC)

His licence was renewed each year after the new taxi rules without a problem, until now.

"I was fit to drive a cab until yesterday," he said. "They're cracking everybody down. They don't care about taking people's livelihoods out from underneath them."

He thinks the town should have sent out a memo several months in advance, to give people time to apply for pardons or find other work.

"Don't drop it on them two days before their licence is up when they got nothing. Everything is closed and they've got no means of doing nothing."

Cooney's Taxi staged a 20-hour protest in 2014 when the bylaws came into effect and some drivers were barred from licences due to what Cooney said were petty crimes on their records.

Driver stepping up to DD

At least one resident is stepping up in the absence of taxis.

Spencer Chubbs is a former taxi dispatcher and driver. He posted on Facebook Tuesday that he will be available to be a designated driver for anyone needing a ride.

"Free of charge to anyone who calls me," he said. "I'll come pick them up as a friendly face and make sure they get home safely."

At the time of the interview, Chubbs didn't know the reason for the taxis being taken off the road. He said if it was a protest, he doesn't think New Year's Eve is the right time to do it.

"It's the biggest party of the year and now Goose Bay is taxi-less. It could mean trouble, I think. So I guess that's why I stepped up."

