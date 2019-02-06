Liam Sheppard's honest proposal to a Google Home device has caught the attention of the internet, prompting some newfound fame for the little boy from Gander.

About three weeks ago, his grandmother caught him in the kitchen as he stood on a stool and asked the device to teach him his alphabet, in exchange for learning the ways of the human world.

"Can I please train you? Because you don't know what stuff is. You should train me, because I don't even know my ABCs!" he exclaimed as his grandmother tried to stifle her laughter.

"Looks like there's a problem," the device counters, clearly not understanding his adorable Newfoundland accent.

"No there's not! OK Google. No it's not."

"Oh OK," the device says.

"OK Google, that's alright."

Liam Sheppard, father Byron Sheppard and mother Brittany Humphries. (Brittany Humphries/Facebook)

Liam's parents, Brittany Humphries and Byron Sheppard, posted the video on Facebook, where it quickly took off and caught the attention of ViralHog, the viral media licensing company.

Because ViralHog has licensing of the video, CBC can't share it online.

It was even picked up by several news stations in the United States and has been shared thousands of times since.

"We didn't think it was going to be so big as what it was," his mother told the St. John's Morning Show. "That's our typical, everyday Liam. That's our entertainment all the time."

Chatty kid loves talking to anything

Humphries said the viral video was captured after she set up her Google Home, which she got for Christmas. Liam was in the kitchen, chatting away as he always does, when they began to pay attention to his conversation.

The family plans to put any money generated from the licensed viral video into Liam's education fund.

In the meantime, they'll keep their cameras ready for the next candid moment with his Google Home.

"He keeps the conversations going. He found someone new to chat with because he likes to talk," said Humphries.

