15-year-old girl dead of injuries from weekend accident, confirm police

Police say a second person has died following an accident Saturday on the Trans-Canada Highway. (David Bell/CBC)

A 15-year-old who was injured in a two-vehicle collision Saturday has died, police confirmed Monday.

A press release Monday afternoon from Clarenville RCMP says the girl died in hospital Sunday from injuries suffered in the collision, on the Trans-Canada Highway near Goobies, about 30 kilometres south of Clarenville.

According to police, a Honda Civic crossed a solid line into the path of a Toyota Tundra shortly before noon NT Saturday.

The driver of the Civic died at the scene, say police, while all four occupants of the truck were taken to hospital.

Traffic on the highway was blocked for several hours while police investigated the accident.

Monday's news release says a collision reconstructionist and the RCMP's traffic division worked at the scene. Police say the investigation is continuing and also involves the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

