Creation of GoBus waitlist adds layer of stress for people with disabilities, says rider

Metrobus is implementing a wait list for riders looking to travel on the GoBus system due to a lack of available drivers. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

A letter sent to users of the accessible transit system GoBus, operated by Metrobus, says a driver shortage has forced the company to implement a waiting list for passengers who want to use the service.

The letter shown to CBC News reads GoBus is back to its pre-pandemic ridership levels and needs to assess how to manage the demand for the accessible transit system that operates in St. John's and Mount Pearl.

"We know that when we don't have enough resources, we cannot provide the reliable service we strive to offer. Recently, we are experiencing more late pick-ups and occasionally, on weekends, we have been forced to cancel some customers' trips because we do not have a driver available," the letter reads.

"Right now, we are unable to fulfill all the trips that are being requested."

In the past, GoBus would hire taxis when it didn't have enough drivers or vehicles.

Metrobus will implement a waitlist for riders beginning on Sunday.. When a GoBus appointment is made, a person will either get confirmation immediately or they'll be placed on a wait list until a driver is available.

If space isn't available, riders will get a notification by 12 p.m. the day before their ride that it can't be accommodated.

Deborah Jackman of St. John's says that makes planning grocery trips and medical appointments difficult.

Deborah Jackman uses the GoBus to get around St. John's and Mount Pearl, and says the creation of a wait list for GoBus rides creates a lot of stress when planning her trips. (Anthony Germain/CBC)

"That's stressful because that means that if I got a doctor's appointment, for example, I might not get that appointment. Or I could have to wait," Jackman told CBC Radio Tuesday.

"That's the worst case scenario. I mean, that's just awful to think that I can't get a ride to my destination."

Jackman said the GoBus can be a great way to get around the city for people with disabilities and people who use wheelchairs, as it cuts out having to walk long distances or navigate through parts of the city that can be challenging.

She also said riding the GoBus allows her to travel around the city with dignity, and believes making a change that only affects the GoBus system feels disrespectful.

"I think that we're worth more than this. And I think that while they're in this situation, I sure do hope that they're trying to do something better," Jackman said.

"I don't want to feel like a second-class citizen…I just want to see a better riding system."

CBC News contacted Metrobus for comment. but didn't hear back as of Tuesday night.

Waitlist highlights equity issue, says Coalition

Nancy Reid, executive director of the Coalition of Persons with Disabilities Newfoundland and Labrador, says the waitlist highlights inequity in the transit system — and how people with disabilities can't just switch from riding the GoBus to the Metrobus.

"I use a wheelchair for instance, [and] most of the buses in this city are not equipped to carry a wheelchair," Reid told CBC News Tuesday.

Nancy Reid is the executive director of the Coalition of Persons with Disabilities Newfoundland and Labrador. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"What we're seeing now is further, I guess, eroding the lens of equity…Not only can I not make an appointment to do this, you know in a timeframe, now it's saying that we may not be able to accommodate you at all."

Reid said the change means less spontaneity for riders, as they need to book a bus days in advance.

She hopes Metrobus will consult more with people with disabilities to identify the barriers that come with public transit and create more equitable policies.

"We need to be able to treat people a little differently so that at the end of the day we can all get the things that we need," Reid said.

"People with disabilities need to be able to access the community, need to be able to go to our friends' house, need to be able to share in the things that all humans in our community want to share in. And all of those things are absolutely being removed and diminished...when it's working in a way that is not working for the folks."