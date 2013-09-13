As part of a reassessment of the GoBus program, the City of St. John's is taking a hard look at who uses the service.

Recommendations received by the transportation commission could mean all of the current GoBus users will have their eligibility reevaluated.

"Even though some users may have been with us for many years, it is important that we start with a clean slate and we apologize for any stress or concern that this may cause," read the press release issued by the city.

The release said that over the past five years, the city has seen a substantial increase in the number of people using the GoBus, and each ride costs the city $24.30, or a 90 per cent subsidy.

The City of St. John's spends $3.9 million on GoBus operating costs a year.

"To be clear, council understands the need for and values the GoBus service and is deeply committed to ensuring that the services [continue]," the release read.

"We are also very aware of the need to provide this service in a sustainable way and to make every effort possible to manage the costs of operating this valued service."

The city received a recommendation to contract a third-party organization to determine and approve the eligibility of people seeking the service.

Other recommendations include changing the language in the contract with the service provider. Council will look at changing the definition of "no shows" from 90 minutes to 45 minutes, and collecting money from those absent users.

The press release states that the changes will not be immediate. The recommendations will be discussed at a committee meeting on March 20 and will be voted on during a future council meeting.

