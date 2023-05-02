GoBus wait-list will make service more dependable for riders, says head of Metrobus

Metrobus implemented a wait-list for bookings on the GoBus Accessible Transit service on Sunday. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Metrobus's general manager says a wait-list now in place for users booking GoBus Accessible Transit will improve the service's dependability as it deals with a shortage of drivers.

The transit service officially launched the wait-list, built into the GoBus booking program, on Sunday. Users who want to book a GoBus will now have two options: immediate confirmation or a notification they've been placed on the list.

Metrobus general manager Judy Powell said the booking program, which was implemented in November 2021, has always had the wait-list feature. But with ridership low at the time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Metrobus never activated it, planning to do so when demand returned to near pre-pandemic levels.

"Our ridership was at about 50 per cent of pre-pandemic [ridership], so capacity wasn't really an issue for us. So we turned off the wait-list feature knowing that we would turn it back on when the need was there. And we're there," Powell said Monday.

Last week, some riders outlined their experiences with the existing service. One said a wait-list is just the latest problem in a series of GoBus booking issues.

Powell said Metrobus had planned to turn on the wait-list in a couple of months but expedited the process as the company deals with an increased demand for the service.

Metrobus general manager Judy Powell, seen in this file photo from 2018, says the wait-list will improve the reliability of GoBus and eliminate overbooking. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Ridership is back to about 80 per cent of the pre-pandemic numbers across Metrobus, Powell said. She said there are 24 available drivers — falling short of the 30 Metrobus is comfortable operating with.

Powell said the wait-list will improve the dependability of the service and drivers won't be overbooked.

She said the app doesn't have a way to prioritize bookings for things like medical appointments in the wait-list, but added those who make routine bookings — usually booked weeks in advance — will get some priority.

"The concerns that our users are bringing forward is what we are going to address with the wait-list," Powell said.

"What the wait-list will do is only confirm rides that we know we can provide.… This will improve the reliability of the service, and we will only confirm a ride when there's a seat available. So people can depend on that ride that they have booked."

Powell said the program can be overridden in special cases to ensure a ride is confirmed, but it shouldn't happen frequently.

GoBus users who spoke to CBC News last week also shared concerns about a drop in the service's quality over the last few months. A private company took over operation of the service from Metrobus in January, but Powell believes the transition has gone smoothly.

Powell said work is continuing to bring in more drivers for both Metrobus and GoBus. Metrobus drivers and GoBus drivers are from two different employers and from two different unions.