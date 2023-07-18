Transit gets an electric boost in St. John's, Mount Pearl with government funding

Government funding announced Tuesday will allow for the current GoBus accessible transit fleet to be replaced with electric buses in the next couple of years. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

The provincial and federal governments are partnering with the City of St. John's to make transit more accessible and environmentally friendly, including electrifying the GoBus fleet and lighting bus stops with solar power.

The upgrades will be fuelled by $11.8 million in shared funding, and will support purchasing 18 accessible hybrid or electric paratransit vehicles, installing solar panel kits to light 120 Metrobus stops and constructing a shared-use path between Logy Bay Road and Portugal Cove in St. John's.

The federal government is contributing $4.9 million, the province will contribute almost $4 million and the city will contribute $3.1 million.

"This is all about sustainability and active mobility," St. John's deputy mayor Sheilagh O'Leary told reporters Tuesday.

"Sometimes we like to put things in boxes about how we deal with active transportation. But active transportation goes not only from using the bus, but it's about how we can actually manoeuvre around our city and our communities in a way that is going to be good for the environment."

O'Leary said the buses will be purchased as necessary — like when current buses need to be retired — over the next couple of years. She added the transition to electric could lead to lower costs for riders as they save on fuel costs, but that hasn't been explored yet.

"We'll see that as that unfolds. It's certainly a possibility," she said.

Transportation Minister John Abbott, left, and St. John's deputy mayor Sheilagh O'Leary say Tuesday's announcement is a great step forward for accessible transit in the city. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister John Abbott said the focus of the announcement is to make St. John's and neighbouring Mount Pearl cities that are more accessible, safer and greener.

"Today's announcement is an exciting opportunity to modernize and to diversify accessible community options for transportation in the capital city and in neighbouring Mount Pearl," he said.

"We know the value of being able to experience our towns and communities, and an important element of that experience is access to reliable transportation."