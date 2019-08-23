Glovertown abattoir aims to process turkeys, in time for Christmas dinner

The family behind a poultry abattoir currently under construction in central Newfoundland hopes to have the facility up and running soon, to process its first birds in time to make it onto Christmas dinner plates across the province.

Chaulk's Heritage Farm began pursuing the idea in 2013, but co-owner Cindy Chaulk says there have been multiple permitting and land hiccups along the way that caused delays until now.

"I've been dreaming about this for a very long time," she said.

"We're going to have turkeys for Christmas."

With those issues now cleared, the farm is going full steam ahead, with the abattoir foundations now poured. When completely done, the Chaulks' turkey barn will house 2,500 birds at a time, with three more buildings in the works — the abattoir, a storage facility, and a hatchery.

It's a long way from what Chaulk called their "dibble dabbling" in raising a few birds in their backyard. Now, seeing the buildings begin is almost surreal.

"It's a shock to the system, actually, because you're thinking, oh my god, it's actually coming through," she said.

The soon-to-arrive turkeys will join a host of other animals already living on the farm, like goats and horses. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

A family affair

Chaulk and her husband have cleared 50 acres of land for their farm, just off the Trans-Canada Highway near Glovertown, and say there's another 100 acres to go. They're hoping to seed some of the land for hay.

But they're not doing it alone. Son Cary Penney is on board, and excited about the new venture.

"I'll be farming 'till the day I die, I say," he told CBC.

It wasn't always that way. Penney spent around seven years working away in Alberta, but quit when the turkey dream began becoming real.

"When they started getting this on the go, I came home, and I stayed home," said Penney.

The crew behind Chaulk's Heritage Farm are all smiles beside a building foundation. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

Those words are music to his mother's ears, with Chaulk saying that was the idea all along, to "give something to our kids to grow up to, so they won't have to go away. And it's here."

The work, however, is just starting. Once the turkeys are at home in the barn, the plan is to create a 13-acre attached lot to let the birds be free range.

The Chaulks have also bought a special composter to process unwanted poultry parts and more into compost.

