Driving 129 in a 50 zone earns Glovertown teen a driving suspension

A 19-year-old man might think twice before tearing through Traytown again, after his car was seized and licence suspended by the RCMP on Wednesday.

Police say they caught the man doing 129 km/h in a 50 zone on Wednesday night.

The Glovertown man will lose his car for three days and his licence for seven days.

He was ticketed for excessive speeding, and faces a minimum fine of $520.

The fine, suspension and vehicle seizure are the automatic consequences for a first-time offence for speeding 51 km/h or more

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador