Driving 129 in a 50 zone earns Glovertown teen a driving suspension
Nfld. & Labrador

A 19-year-old man might think twice before tearing through Traytown again, after his car was seized and licence suspended by the RCMP on Wednesday.
Glovertown RCMP say they caught a 19-year-old man speeding through Traytown doing 79 kilometres-an-hour over the speed limit. (Glovertown RCMP)

Police say they caught the man doing 129 km/h in a 50 zone on Wednesday night.

The Glovertown man will lose his car for three days and his licence for seven days.

He was ticketed for excessive speeding, and faces a minimum fine of $520.

The fine, suspension and vehicle seizure are the automatic consequences for a first-time offence for speeding 51 km/h or more

