Little sister, 5, holds lemonade stand for baby brother's surgery

When Emma Tibbs is asked who showed up at her lemonade stand Monday, just a couple people come straight to her mind.

"Cops and Nanny," the five-year-old said.

The older Tibbs sibling raised $141 for her two-year-old brother Declan by doing a lemonade stand at the end of a driveway in her hometown of Glovertown.

"My heart felt like it grew throughout my whole body ... I know siblings don't always get along but she loves her brother so much to do something selfless like this," said mom Jessica Tibbs.

Emma, 5, and Declan, 2, seen in a family photo. (Submitted by Jessica Tibbs)

"She didn't even want a candy out of it. All of it, she wanted to go to him."

Declan Tibbs requires surgery for hypospadias, a birth defect, that will require his parents to travel to St. John's for a minimum for ten days.

The couple and their friend were brainstorming ideas to afford the surgery and its related travel on Monday morning when Emma stepped forward with her idea — selling glasses of lemonade at 50 cents a pop.

The reason behind the idea was simple — "because he's my brother."

Jessica Tibbs said she didn't think much would come out of the lemonade stand, but was overjoyed to see support from the community, including two RCMP officers who stopped by and made a donation.

"It gave her a whole new perspective on police officers and how they just came to see her lemonade stand. That made her so happy."

For Tibbs, the kind gesture, no matter how small, is a bright light in a stressful time.

