Owner of Glovertown seniors' homes defends lockdown out of COVID-19 fears

The owner of two retirement homes in Glovertown has put the facilities into visitor lockdown mode out of COVID-19 concerns, and is firing back against the province's critique of those measures.

Oram's Baywatch Manor and Oram's Birchview Manor are both closed to visitors, with owner Karen Oram saying the two new cases of COVID-19 this week in the province involve a family in the central Newfoundland town.

A man in his 20s tested positive on Tuesday after returning from travel to Ontario, and on Wednesday a female under 20 tested positive, both in the Central Health region. While officials have not identified the two people further, Oram said they are a father and daughter, and with "a lot more risk in the community," she decided to temporarily shut out visitors to her seniors.

"We put on Facebook and through the media, plus we called all of our residents and residents' designated visitors. And every family member, everyone was happy, they were so thankful that we were doing this, that we were protecting their loved ones," she said, adding she has been flooded with "hundreds" of messages supporting the move.

"I totally agree," said Hilda Starkes of Hare Bay, whose 89-year-old mother lives at Birchview Manor.

"I'm very proud they did this, because you know, you got to keep the seniors safe."

One person who doesn't support it, however, is the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said on Wednesday she would not have advised that step, with public health officials reaching out to Oram's management to discuss it further.

"We felt we did what was right, and to say that we're overprotective, you know what? I can kind of say I lost total respect for Dr. Fitzgerald," Oram told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

Oram said she has tried to follow up with Fitzgerald and Health Minister John Haggie, and has not had any response back from their offices as of yet. But while contact tracing continues for the new cases, she said, "we felt we had no choice to do what we did, for a few days, [to] see where this is going."

Fitzgerald and other health officials have stated the risk to the public is low after the two cases this week.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said Wednesday the risk to the public from the most recent two COVID-19 cases is low. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

'A wake-up call'

Glovertown's mayor Doug Churchill said having the recent cases are "a real wake-up call for people."

"It's a scary time. We've watched this unfold on television, and the rest of the province up until now. And then all of a sudden it's in your backyard," he said.

Churchill urged people to be vigilant about public health measures like handwashing and physical distancing.

God bless the people that got the COVID, too, because that's not easy. - Hikda Starkes

"We have, as you say, been very lax or becoming very lax, some of us, in the last little while in terms of the distancing, and your bubble size, and all the other things that go together," he said.

In a community as interconnected as Glovertown — a 2,000-odd population — he also hoped for empathy for those who have contracted COVID-19. Fitzgerald has reminded the public repeatedly to avoid victim-shaming as cases have popped up in recent weeks.

"I'm sure it has to some degree already started," said Churchill.

"Everybody's concerned about their own safety and their family's, and unfortunately some people seem to take that out in the local social networks and so on and let their feelings be known, which is not very helpful for anybody really."

Oram said she knows personally the people infected with COVID-19, and "they did nothing wrong. They're a wonderful family."

Hilda Starkes also publicly voiced support to them, even as she goes without visits to her mother, reminding her of the weeks of lockdown that restricted her to window visits.

"It was hard, very hard, but at least Mom and the other people are safe. And God bless the people that got the COVID, too, because that's not easy," Starkes said.

The two retirement homes will reopen, Oram said, as soon contact tracing is complete and she and her staff deem it safe to do so.

