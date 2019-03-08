Mine reopens in central Newfoundland with Chinese investment despite trade tension

Despite ongoing political and trade tension between China and Canada, the Beaver Brook antimony mine in Glenwood, N.L., is back in business with new Chinese investment.

The state-owned China Minmetals Rare Earth Group is the new backer for the mine, which stopped production in 2013, under the Chinese-owned Hunan Nonferrous Metals.

Premier Dwight Ball, in announcing the new investment, said this new phase will mean 100 jobs for the area, with the mine producing 160,000 tonnes per year when in full production. Antimony is a mineral used in the production of batteries, bullets, glass, pottery, and cosmetics.





Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball confers with Huang Chongbiao, vice-president of China Minmetals Rare Earth Group, at the press conference announcing the reopening of the Beaver Brook antimony mine. (Melissa Tobin/CBC) The mine's expected life span is three and a half years.

Nall says it's been a partnership his government has been working on for a while, despite the currently fractured state of Canada-China relations.

Tensions have been strained since Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Chinese technology firm Huawei, was arrested in Vancouver in December at the request of U.S. tax authorities.

Earlier this week, China began blocking imports of canola from one of Canada's largest grain processors in a move some have said is retaliation for that arrest.

"It's unfortunate we are in this situation. But right now this is really about a business-to-business and a trade development, an opportunity that they see here in our province," said Ball.





"And we're going to continue to work with investors that do so, with a very appropriate environmentally friendly way, understanding the economics and the system in Newfoundland and Labrador."

The news of the reopening was a welcome surprise for Glenwood Mayor Jason Kinden.





Mayor Jason Kinden says people are already starting to move back to the community, thanks to potential employment at the mine. (Melissa Tobin/CBC) "It's going to be great for our economy, our residents. The little town of Glenwood is actually going to grow because of it," said Kinden.

He said he's already seeing some of the benefits.

"I know a couple of people who have jobs already up there. They're already renting houses here."

Kinden hopes the mining company will become good corporate citizens like they once were.

"In the past when Beaver Brook was open, they supported our town 100 per cent with donations and supporting our summer fest. Just everything."

