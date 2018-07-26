Burry's Shipyard owner, wife escape sinking boat off St. Brendan's

The Miss B. Haven, owned by Glenn and Sonia Burry, sank off St. Brendan's on Saturday. (Glenn Burry/Facebook)

It's been a tough July for the owner of Burry's Shipyard, who filed for bankruptcy protection July 10 and was on board his boat as it sank in Bonavista Bay on Saturday.

Glenn Burry was with his wife Sonia on their boat, the Miss B. Haven, when it reportedly struck a rock off Deer Island and began taking on water.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans said a coast guard ship was dispatched, but by the time it arrived the Burrys had been rescued by a nearby boat and the Miss B. Haven had sunk in 500 feet of water near St. Brendan's.

The boat was carrying 400 litres of diesel, prompting DFO to keep an eye on the situation with an aircraft flyover. A "light, unrecoverable sheen" was seen from the air, a spokesperson for the department said.

DFO will continue to monitor the area for any negative impacts to the environment.

Unfortunate accident, Burry says

Burry's Shipyard laid off 100 workers in Clarenville after losing the contract for repairs on the MV Gallipoli — a provincial ferry servicing the south coast of the island.

The repairs hit a major snag in February when the cradle underneath the ferry partially collapsed, leaving it stalled at the water's edge while it was being put back into the water.

Glenn Burry, head of Burry Group, was on board his boat with his wife when it struck a rock in Bonavista Bay. (Glenn Burry/Facebook)

Three months later, the railway system for getting the ship in and out of the water still hadn't been recertified.

The province subsequently yanked the contract from Burry's and moved the ferry to a shipyard in St. John's to complete the work.

Despite the timing of Saturday's misadventure, Burry said there is nothing suspicious about the sinking.

"The boat was an old boat," he said in an email to CBC News. "We didn't carry insurance on it."

Both Burry and his wife escaped without injuries.

