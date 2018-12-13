Former NBAer Glen "Big Baby" Davis signs with the St. John's Edge

Former NBA player Glen "Big Baby" Davis brought more than physical baggage with him when he landed at St. John's Airport this week.

The St. John's Edge welcomed Davis to the team after a long break from sports — a break that included legal problems, plus some drama in Europe, when he joined a Croatian team for a brief spell before leaving unexpectedly.

Despite his recent spotty past, Davis, who last played for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2015, said he's now concentrating on what he can do for the Edge.

"I'm just looking to get past it," Davis said in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

"I haven't played basketball in a long time, and the Edge gave me an opportunity to show my talent and what I can still do."

The star tried to bounce back from an injury by playing for a league in eastern Europe, but left quickly after figuring it wasn't the right fit for him, he said.

"I'm a weird guy. If I feel weird about something, I'm just not going to do it," he said. "The rhythm and the vibes weren't there, so I had to take my stuff back home."

Good vibes in St. John's

Davis said he'd never been to the province prior to landing at the airport in St. John's.

"When I looked it up on Google I got some good history facts," he laughed, referencing his interest in the Titanic, which sank hundreds of kilometres off the coast of Newfoundland.

He noted this time he's felt the "vibes" that were lacking in Croatia.

Eight years of big-league experience won't get in the way of team building, Davis reassured reporters, but he acknowledged the gap in his career could lead to bumps.

"It's going to be tough, getting into the best shape possible," Davis said. "But that's okay. I know this game like the back of my hand, and I'm just excited to play."

Davis takes to the court for his first game with the Edge Friday night against the Charlottetown Island Storm.

With files from Zach Goudie

