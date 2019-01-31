'Moose sausage, baby!': Former NBAer Glen (Big Baby) Davis fitting in with St. John's Edge

Former NBA champion and St. John's Edge player Glen (Big Baby) Davis is diving into the finer points of Newfoundland, with an introduction to moose sausage and a how-do guide on the saying "yes, b'y."

"I'm having a wonderful experience, you know, other than the weather — the weather is so cold," Davis said in an interview Thursday, ahead of the Edge's rematch against the Halifax Hurricanes.

"The people and just the culture here … just so much history, and it's fun to learn about a different country."

Davis posted on Instagram that he's been enjoying moose sausage links and has been getting schooled on the proper use of Newfoundland slang "yes, b'y."

Thriving with the Edge

"I got that moose sausage, baby!" Davis told his fans, as he held up a pack of meat. "Y'all never had that in the States."

The St. John's Edge welcomed Davis to the team in mid-December after he left a Croatian team, where, he admitted, "the vibes weren't there."

Forward Glen (Big Baby) Davis has quickly became a favourite in the stands of Mile One Centre during St. John's Edge Games. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Now a month and a half later, Davis has already become a fan favourite, with chants of "Big Baby" booming from the stands at Mile One Centre.

He touts an eight-year NBA career — including a 2008 championship — with the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers.

How to improve

Davis said the Edge, which currently lead the NBL's central division, have been playing well, but can improve.

Davis introduced his Instagram followers to moose sausage. (Instagram/@gbbabydavis)

"We're to the point where I feel like we can do better," Davis said. "We can change some things as far as just how we perform as a team."

He said his job is to impart his experience and knowledge of the game to help win.

On the NBL map, Davis said, the Edge are trying to create their identity.

"We want to make a statement and say, 'Hey, you know, St. John's basketball is for real.' And that's why they brought me here," he said.

"We just try to focus on that and just take baby steps."

Davis heads into Thursday's rematch with a fresh fine from NBL Canada for conduct during Tuesday's game, for verbal abuse of the officials.

The Edge take on the Halifax Hurricanes at 7 p.m. NT at Mile One Centre, and the team is looking for redemption after losing 104-70 Tuesday at home.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador