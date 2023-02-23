Gleb Evstigneev earns N.L.'s 1st gold at Canada Games
Newfoundland and Labrador has its first medal at the 2023 Canada Games, and it's of the golden variety.
Gleb Evstigneev, 18, reached the top of the podium with two flawless routines in the individual male trampoline competition on Wednesday evening.
Evstigneev scored a 55.03 in his first routine, and a 56.02 in his second for a combined score of 111.05. He won by a wide margin, with competitors from Quebec and British Columbia finishing second and third respectively.
"It's a huge rush, a roller-coaster of emotions," he said in a media release from Team N.L. "I wasn't sure how I'd do when I stepped on the trampoline. I was nervous, my legs were shaking. I got on, I did my best, and it was good enough apparently. I'm just really happy to be here. It feels surreal."
It's already been a banner week for the young gymnast, after being the flag-bearer for the province in the opening ceremonies at the Games, being held in Charlottetown. He has a busy schedule ahead, with an Elite Canada competition in March, followed by the junior Pan American Games in Mexico in May, and the Canadian national championships following that.
- A previous version of this story said Evstigneev is just the fifth athlete from Newfoundland and Labrador to win a gold medal at any Canada Games, and only the second to win gold at a Winter Games. In fact, N.L. has won five golds at Summer Games and 15 golds at Winter Games.Feb 23, 2023 11:03 AM NT
