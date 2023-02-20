All disrupted bus routes back in service, says NLESD

For the first time since Feb. 11, all bus routes on the northeast Avalon were up and running on Monday morning.

The last remaining routes affected by a service suspension were brought back into service Monday, according to the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District, the last step in a staggered plan to get operations back to normal.

Busing was through into disarray earlier this month when Gladney's Busing Service had its contracts suspended over unspecified safety concerns, leaving about 4,000 kids without a ride to school.

The last step in fixing the problem involved bringing some of those buses back into service, but under another company.

"Although service will be provided by other existing contractors, some buses registered to Gladney's Busing Service Ltd. have been inspected this week and approved for use and will be in service under a different contractor," reads a statement from the NLESD.

As recently as Sunday, the school district was still scrambling to cover 37 routes at eight schools by the promised February 20 deadline.

