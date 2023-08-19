Girls hockey camp aims to build up love of the game — helped by Olympian Jayna Hefford

Four-time Olympic gold medal medalist and Hockey Hall of Famer Jayna Hefford is one of the camp's coaches. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

Girls from across Newfoundland and Labrador put on their skates, grabbed their sticks and took to the ice Friday to hone their skills at the Delaney Hockey Female development program.

The hockey training program is hosted through the weekend at the Conception Bay South Arena and is for girls aged seven through 15.

More girls than ever hit the ice this year, thanks in part to one of the coaches — four-time Olympic gold medallist and Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Jayna Hefford.

Hefford said girls have a place in the game, adding if they work hard and are passionate about it, "anything's possible."

"If they care about it, if they're passionate, they want to work hard, you know, there's no limits to what they can achieve," said Hefford.

Girls aged seven through 15 from all over Newfoundland and Labrador took part in the hockey training camp this weekend. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

She said she's also been looking forward to offering the camp in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"I've heard the demand here for this girls camp has been incredible. And [I'm] just really excited to see how the game's growing across the country," Hefford said.

Hockey is part of the Canadian identity, Hefford said, so it's encouraging to see the work that's being done to expose more girls to hockey.

"It's part of who we are. And so to see young girls be able to start to play the game at four, five, six years old and potentially have a career in it, is something that's really exciting."

Skills on and off the ice

Coaching for the young hockey players took place on and off the ice, with players learning to field train safely and work on their mental performance.

Beth Norman from Bay Roberts says she is looking forward to the upcoming hockey season and believes this camp will help prepare her for that.

"I like the off-ice training. And it's fun because you get to do a lot of, like, running around and stuff. And I just feel free doing all that," she said.

Beth Norman is participating in the Delaney Hockey Female development program and hopes to take away skills for the upcoming season. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

Delaney Hockey Program owner Ryan Delaney said when it came to organizing a hockey training camp for girls, it was important for the coaches to also be female, even though he admitted it's been hard to not step onto the ice himself.

"We want to try to keep it as authentic as possible because we found that growing up playing hockey, all the camps you go to is all kind of male dominated," he said.

As a result, Delaney said girls can get discouraged and intimated by that setting.

"We wanted to create an atmosphere and environment where everybody can come here as a female hockey player, feel comfortable and just try to promote the female game the best we can."

Delaney Hockey Program operator Ryan Delaney has brought the the girls hockey training camp to C.B.S. for a second year. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

Building the game for girls is also personal for Delaney, who has an 18-month old daughter, who he hopes will also take to hockey.

Last year, there were 28 participants in the Delaney Hockey Female development program. This year that number has exploded to 135 players, said Delaney.

"It's been [an] overwhelming success. And players from all over the province … so it's been great."

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News app.