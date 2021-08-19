Who wants cookies? The Girl Guides have a mint cookie overload, and they need your help

Girl Guides across Newfoundland and Labrador have a surplus of 1,500 boxes of mint cookies they need to sell by the end of August. (John Gushue/CBC)

Many people buy a few boxes of Girl Guide cookies every year as the perfect sidekick to a cup of tea or glass of milk — but what about 1,500 boxes?

That's exactly what the guiding organization in Newfoundland and Labrador needs to sell, and soon.

They have two weeks, in fact. The cookie crunch is on.

Mackenzie Furey, Killick Coast District Commissioner with the Girl Guides of Newfoundland and Labrador, said sales for the signature mint chocolate cookies are kicking into high gear, because there's a fresh shipment on the horizon.

"We need to get all of these mint cookies out so that we can get our chocolate and vanilla in, and start those sales," Furey told The St. John's Morning Show.

"They're already made and ready to ship to the province, so we have to start pushing cookies and getting them out."

Furey said the surplus of mint cookies is the result of a drop in sales from other years, driven largely by the inability to sell door-to-door because of public health COVID-19 restrictions.

Guides have since begun selling the cookies in retail grocery stores like Foodland and Sobeys, along with online sales. However, Furey said it hasn't translated to the same success since some people may still be expecting a guide to come to their door.

The Girl Guides are selling their cookies in grocery stores like Foodland and Sobeys, since they are unable to go door-to-door due to COVID-19. (Submitted by Heather Mesher-Brown)

"Instead of going door to door...we had to think of new ways," she said.

"Even when we had our lockdown in February, we got a big batch sent to our office. It was actually the day before the lockdown, so we were kind of put on hold for a month. Ever since then, we've been trying to get them out again."

Furey said she's confident the guides will be able to make a dent in the 1,500 remaining boxes, thanks to upcoming sales in St. John's and the surrounding area. Orders can also be made by calling the Girl Guides office or contacting a leader.

None of the cookies will go to waste. Furey said leftovers will be donated to food banks and seniors' homes.