How do you build a GingerFred house? Morning Show heads into holidays with sweet competition

There was trash-talking, creativity, cheating and a whole lot of finger-licking.

The St. John's Morning Show kicked off the holiday weekend with a competition that saw CBC Newfoundland and Labrador reporters Jeremy Eaton and Ariana Kelland team up to take on Rogers Out of the Fog host Jason Piercey and local designer Melanie Jacqueline.

The big reveal. Check out those moves. Dang. <a href="https://twitter.com/arianakelland?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@arianakelland</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Jeremy_Eaton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jeremy_Eaton</a> <a href="https://t.co/KoKk8sDp0A">pic.twitter.com/KoKk8sDp0A</a> —@ryancookeNL

The CBC duo — self-titled "the B Team," as they are often fill-in hosts for the St. John's Morning Show — somehow won the competition, despite sloppy line work and a house with the structural integrity of a depleted Jenga tower.

They endured several collapses, and perhaps bent the rules by bringing in print-out pictures as decorations.

Judge Kelly Mansell, co-owner of Rocket Bakery, said she was drawn to the "asymmetry" of their design, which we can only assume is a nice way to say she felt bad for them.

Check out that steady hand, the focus, the skill ... <a href="https://twitter.com/Jeremy_Eaton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jeremy_Eaton</a> is a savant. <a href="https://t.co/fgSBH1EX1N">pic.twitter.com/fgSBH1EX1N</a> —@ryancookeNL

If we've learned anything from the competition, it's that you should never eat anything made by the sticky fingers of Jeremy Eaton, who licked his fingers after every touch of the house, and at no point washed his hands.

And do not underestimate his knowledge of cheesy Christmas movies — during a trivia round, he correctly guessed Candace Cameron-Bure as the second top-ranked holiday movie star on the Internet Movie Database. That's right, he knew who was in second place.

Better luck next time, Jason and Melanie.

The winning entry from Ariana Kelland and Jeremy Eaton, featuring gingerbread renditions of hosts Krissy Holmes and Fred Hutton, as well as tech Ken Cave. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador