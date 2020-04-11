Gillnetters: A Land & Sea archival special

The gillnetters of Twillingate Island faced uncertainty in the 1980s as low earnings the previous year had put the upcoming season in jeopardy. (CBC)

In the 1980s, the Atlantic coast fishery was not in a good place. In times of sluggish markets and high interest rates, some thought the fish weren't even there.

Inshore fishermen, the province's longliners and gillnetters, were at the centre of it all. After a slow winter, many were unsure if they could afford to put their boat in the water. Bonavista was one of the first places in Newfoundland to house longliners. There is a lot of money in them, but a lot of uncertainty as well.

Because of the low earnings last year, banks saw issuing credit as a risk, leaving many in the industry wondering where the funding for their boats would come from.

The story was the the same on Twillingate Island, where an income tax audit crippled the local fishing community. Seventy-five per cent of fishermen owed money to the government. One fisherman said he was left with $26 in earnings. Others had to put their boats up for sale because they couldn't afford them.

"It's not fair by no means," he said. "Everybody should pay income tax, I'm aware of that, but then on the other end they should give you half a chance."

Howie Hamilton, who worked with Fisheries Management Services in Gander, said changes needed to be made to help the average fisherman financially. (CBC)

Howie Hamilton, who helped fishermen balance the books, said the industry would be in serious trouble if things didn't change.

"Technically, half of this industry is bankrupt," Hamilton said.

Faced with difficulty and uncertainty, the fisherman were still eager to get out on the water. They hoped to see change as well, and hoped they wouldn't be left out in the cold.

