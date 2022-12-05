With Gifts for Dads, Labrador woman hopes to fill a support gap for low-income or single fathers

Krystal Alexander has so far filled 14 gift bags with help from the Labrador West community. (Submitted by Krystal Alexander)

A Labrador City woman is looking to help single dads and low-income fathers this holiday season after seeing a gap in community supports.

Krystal Alexander got the idea for the program, which she's calling Gifts for Dads, after a friend asked if she knew of any supports for fathers, similar to the Sponsor a Mom program running in the region. Alexander says she wasn't able to find similar programs for low-income or single fathers so she decided to organize one herself.

"Christmas is about giving and I have a lot of kids and I thought what a better way to show them what Christmas is all about, is to show them 'giving' and have them come around help me delivering the gifts and putting the stuff together," she said.

Krystal Alexander says she now has 14 dads signed up to receive a free gift bag.

Alexander had a few fathers in mind and posted an appeal on social media to have people anonymously message her with other candidates, whether they were single fathers or low-income earners.

Local businesses, including the Mission Kitty Thrift Shop and Scott Pynn Art, have donated items to help fill the bags, which include a mixture of toiletries, clothing and gift cards, she said.

The mines in the region are a source of high-paying jobs for many in Wabush and Labrador City but single fathers and low-income families still struggle, she said — grocery prices are going up and there's a housing crisis in the communities.

"It doesn't matter what your income is, if you're single parents on a single income you're going to be struggling," she said.

Alexander hopes her children learn that while Christmas is a time for giving, helping others doesn't stop when the holidays do.

"It should be all year-round and that you should think of others before yourself," Alexander said.

Alexander says she will be delivering the gifts around Dec. 16. She hopes to make it an annual tradition by partnering with a community organization in the future for support.

Your generosity helps brighten the holiday season for families across the province. Support your local food banks by making a donation online at www.cbc.ca/feednl.

Donations will be accepted until midnight on Dec. 31.

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador's Labrador Morning is holding their annual Turkey Drive at 12 Loring Dr. in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Friday, from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. AT.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador