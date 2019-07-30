Fire on Gibson's Field in Grand Falls-Windsor suspicious, police say

A year after a string of suspicious fires in Central Newfoundland, police are investigating another in Grand Falls-Windsor.

RCMP in the town responded to a call about a small structure fire located on Gibson's Field off the Corduroy Trail system around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

The Grand Falls-Windsor Volunteer Fire Department backed the RCMP and extinguished the fire.

Police confirm the structure was empty at the time.

In the summer of 2018, central Newfoundland experienced a string of fires over the course of June to August. At least four were suspected arson, police said at the time.

The four suspicious fires damaged the Exploits Valley Cross Country Ski Club, the Scotsburn building, a commercial business on Toulette Drive and the former mill house.

In June, another fire set in a garbage can extensively damaged the Gander Tennis Association's clubhouse, although police did not confirm if that fire was deliberately set.

The RCMP is treating the Gibson's Field fire as suspicious and is asking for information from the public.

